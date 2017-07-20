- Above is the trailer for the new WWE Tap Mania mobile card battle game by Sega and The Tap Lab. Tap Mania is available to download for free with in-app purchases on the App Store for iPhone and iPad and Google Play Store for Android devices. They sent us this press release for the new game:

"In WWE Tap Mania, the action is immediate as players can get right into the ring; tapping to unleash signature moves on opponents, and collecting Superstar cards in order to assemble the ultimate team and take down the competition. Superstars can be leveled up to increase power and characters can be customized, allowing players to create signature moves that fit their own personal playstyle. Included in the action are Legends and Superstars such as The Rock, John Cena, Triple H, Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks and The Miz, with play-by-play commentary by WWE announcers Michael Cole and Corey Graves. #UnleashTheMania! Battle the best, build your team, and take on the world to top Leaderboards and become a WWE Champion today! Download WWE Tap Mania now from the App Store for iPhone and iPad and Google Play Store for Android devices."

- On X-Pac 12360 (full show here), Sean Waltman spoke on yesterday's helicopter emergency landing involving Shane McMahon and how he wasn't surprised by Shane's demeanor during his news interview. Waltman also told a story of when the two went skydiving:

"I went skydiving with Shane and Madusa [Alundra Blaze], I think I was 22," Walkman said. "Shane and I are close to the same age. I was scared to death and Shane was the first one out the door of the plane. He did a moonsault backwards. I watched the interview [about the helicopter accident] with the Pilot and Shane, he was unnerved and it doesn't surprise me at all. Not once did I think, 'I hope he's alright,' I knew he was alright."

- In the latest of the Hardy's "Broken" references - on his Instagram - Jeff Hardy posted a photo of broken glass without comment. This comes on the heels of Jeff wearing face paint - for the first time since his WWE return - at multiple WWE Live Events earlier this week. According to a report by Sports Illustrated, The Hardys attempted to buy the rights to the "Broken" gimmick, but GFW's demands, which included 50% of all of the Hardys revenue, including Jeff's art and music, halted talks between both sides.

. . . . A post shared by #BrotherNero DELETED (@jeffhardybrand) on Jul 20, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

ThankYouLexington,KY! . . !7-16-2017 A post shared by #BrotherNero DELETED (@jeffhardybrand) on Jul 16, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

