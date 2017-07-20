- Above is Sasha Banks checking out her first WWE Photo Shoot. She wasn't too thrilled once she opened the envelope and laughed soon after. In regards to the photo given to her, Sasha said she was thinking of a pose that Trish Stratus did previously.

- Today, former WWE Superstar Adam Rose turns 38 years old. Rose worked for WWE from 2010 until 2016, when he was released in May due to a domestic violence charge that was eventually dropped.

- Today, WWE revealed Emma's bikini photo shoot. The WWE Star made news earlier this week after venting on not being used on TV, while it was also her five year anniversary with the company. You can check out her tweets below:

#RAW Superstar @tenilledashwood couldn't be more STUNNING this summer... A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jul 20, 2017 at 6:46am PDT

Here in #WWENashville watching Alexa Vs Bayley... Then Sasha and Nia.. Love watching others get more opportunities that I never get! Cool..?? — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) July 18, 2017

Sitting backstage at #RAW on my 5yrs with @WWE... Happy Anniversary to me! ??#RAWNashville — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) July 18, 2017

