- Above is Sasha Banks checking out her first WWE Photo Shoot. She wasn't too thrilled once she opened the envelope and laughed soon after. In regards to the photo given to her, Sasha said she was thinking of a pose that Trish Stratus did previously.
- Today, WWE revealed Emma's bikini photo shoot. The WWE Star made news earlier this week after venting on not being used on TV, while it was also her five year anniversary with the company. You can check out her tweets below:
Here in #WWENashville watching Alexa Vs Bayley... Then Sasha and Nia.. Love watching others get more opportunities that I never get! Cool..??— EMMA (@EmmaWWE) July 18, 2017
Sitting backstage at #RAW on my 5yrs with @WWE... Happy Anniversary to me! ??#RAWNashville— EMMA (@EmmaWWE) July 18, 2017
