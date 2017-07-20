- Above is Sasha Banks checking out her first WWE Photo Shoot. She wasn't too thrilled once she opened the envelope and laughed soon after. In regards to the photo given to her, Sasha said she was thinking of a pose that Trish Stratus did previously.

- Today, former WWE Superstar Adam Rose turns 38 years old. Rose worked for WWE from 2010 until 2016, when he was released in May due to a domestic violence charge that was eventually dropped.

Sasha Banks On The 'Butterfly' Championship, Ronda Rousey, WWE Women's Division, More
- Today, WWE revealed Emma's bikini photo shoot. The WWE Star made news earlier this week after venting on not being used on TV, while it was also her five year anniversary with the company. You can check out her tweets below:

