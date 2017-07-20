Jim Cornette was back at ripping Kenny Omega on Twitter, specifically Omega wrestling a competitive match against a young girl in Japan in 2012. Cornette, who has claimed in the past that his problems with Omega started when Omega skipped the ROH Final Battle 2009 to work a show in Japan, wrote on Twitter:
















Omega finally responded to Cornette's rant, asking him politely to stop tagging him in his tweets. Cornette had a response for that as well, you can check out the exchange below:



