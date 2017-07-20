Jim Cornette was back at ripping Kenny Omega on Twitter, specifically Omega wrestling a competitive match against a young girl in Japan in 2012. Cornette, who has claimed in the past that his problems with Omega started when Omega skipped the ROH Final Battle 2009 to work a show in Japan, wrote on Twitter:

I heard Dahmer quit eating people before he got caught. f--k @KennyOmegamanX . If he wants to be respected as a wrestler, too f--kin late. https://t.co/0Wo5LYXEQT — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) July 20, 2017

I dunno man, I mean, even Stone Cold used to be The Ringmaster. Wrestlers change and get better. And Kenny has become one of the best. — Kirk Wright (@sunmofo) July 20, 2017

Steve Austin never blatantly s--t on the sport. He was given a poor gimmick but persevered. Omega delights in being a phony videogame f--k. https://t.co/upE48ymPI4 — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) July 20, 2017

You wrestled a ninja turtle... should we not respect you despite all of the great work you've done? — Todd Ball (@OfficialRealTMB) July 20, 2017

The "turtle" was a grown man who could actually have probably whipped me--not a grade school kid or inanimate object. Nice try turdblossom. https://t.co/NK4BUoOo8N — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) July 20, 2017

Why did you @ him? Lol Also there's been times you bring him up whenever the subject isn't even about him at times for what ever reason — Adrian (@dodger84578) July 20, 2017

Because I want this dips--t to know exactly what I say about him so there's no misunderstanding. He should not be allowed in our business. https://t.co/eZXOSxX9f2 — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) July 20, 2017

It's incredible you do not see what we see...5 minutes doing some intense spots and doesn't even hurt her in any way - That's a safe worker — Soul The Lalafell ?? (@Soul_FFXIV) July 20, 2017

What are you on, LSD? That's the point! 5:00 with an 8 yr old girl & doesn't hurt her? Makes it phony bulls--t anyone can do. Are you blind? https://t.co/yFbn38a3DP — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) July 20, 2017

He wrestled that girl at a small show that he didn't even know was being filmed, pretty sure it was an intermission exhibition also — HammDogg (@DukeChastain) July 20, 2017

Oh that explains everything! You f--king lunatic, it was a show, there were fans there. You can't weasel dickweed out of this one. https://t.co/H677A4pqFC — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) July 20, 2017

Yes but if he failed any of those moves we would have had a girl in the ring crying and we didn't ?? — Soul The Lalafell ?? (@Soul_FFXIV) July 20, 2017

So you're saying @KennyOmegamanX is such a weak, ineffective, p---y of a wrestler he physically can't make an 8 year old girl cry. #TRUTH https://t.co/ty7CLp5qQn — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) July 20, 2017

Jim, I like you but I'm really really really looking forward to Kenny smacking the taste out of your mouth — violent garden gnome (@coconono) July 20, 2017

Apparently you'll be waiting awhile, he can't make a little girl cry. Of all things I'm scared of, a wanna-be flippy wrestler is not one. https://t.co/vU5m1I5HOd — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) July 20, 2017

Omega finally responded to Cornette's rant, asking him politely to stop tagging him in his tweets. Cornette had a response for that as well, you can check out the exchange below:

I like you, Jim, but if you want to bury me, please don't tag me in it. We just started the G1 and I can't have this polluting my TL. Thanks — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 20, 2017

More of your idiot fans needed slapped down. You polluted my eyeballs w/your blowup doll match. BTW how's the lil' girl you couldn't beat? https://t.co/fNHj4jLEmx — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) July 20, 2017

