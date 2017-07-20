- Above is a behind-the-scenes look at Emma's recent bikini photo shoot for WWE.com that we mentioned earlier. The full gallery is at this link.

- WWE will be returning to Dublin on November 2 for a SmackDown live event at the 3Arena. Tickets go on sale next Thursday, July 27th at 9am at Ticketmaster.ie.

- As noted, SEGA Networks Inc. today launched WWE Tap Mania that is now available to download for free with in-app purchases on the App Store for iPhone and iPad and Google Play Store for Android devices. The game features The Rock, John Cena, Triple H, Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks and The Miz, with play-by-play commentary by WWE announcers Michael Cole and Corey Graves. We were sent screenshots from the game which we posted on our official Facebook page, you can check them out below:

