John Cena explained in a recent interview with Complex that he's currently a free agent on the WWE roster because he doesn't know if he'll be available to be specific to RAW or SmackDown and that his days in the ring are numbered.

"The reason that I wanted to be a free agent and the reason they kind of granted my request is because I don't know if I'll be available for Smackdown specific only or Raw specific only, and I also know that my days are numbered," Cena told Complex. "I just turned 40 in April and we have so many young and talented performers, I don't know how many years I have left. So in the time I have left, I'm gonna do what I can to dedicate to this company I just want to be able to do it the most time that I possibly can."

Cena, 40, has been the face of WWE for the last 12 years. At Royal Rumble earlier this year, he won his 16th World Championship, which tied Ric Flair's record. He has a number of projects outside of WWE lined up, several in acting. Cena is the brand ambassador for Tapout Body Sprays, which is why he has been doing so many media interviews lately.

John has slowly scaled back on his commitments with WWE over the years in order to pursue outside opportunities. He won his first world championship in the company in 2005, three years after his debut on SmackDown in a match against Kurt Angle.

Cena will compete in a Flag Match against Rusev at WWE Battleground on Sunday in Philadelphia, a show he is trying to help WWE sell out. You can read Cena's comments to Complex in their entirety by clicking here.

