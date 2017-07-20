- Above is the full Intercontinental Battle Royal match from Battleground in 2014. The final four came down to Bo Dallas, Sheamus, Dolph Ziggler and The Miz. Although, Miz hid away for much of the match, so when Ziggler eliminated Sheamus - thinking he had won - Miz came in and tossed Ziggler out to become the new Intercontinental champion.

WWE stock was up .05% today, closing at $21.30 per share. Today's high was $21.48 and the low was $21.12.

- A "No DQ" match was made for Raw this week after Elias Samson nailed Finn Balor with his guitar, which also busted Balor open (photo here). On his Twitter, Balor sent a not so subtle message to Samson, showing the time he nailed NJPW Star, Hiroshi Tanahashi, over the head with a guitar.

Check check..

One Two...

Finn's coming for you! pic.twitter.com/MV1kKe8Vxz — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) July 20, 2017

