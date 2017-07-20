- Above is slow motion video of Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz attacking Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose on Monday's RAW. As noted, the two sides will face off in a 3-on-2 Handicap Match at Monday's RAW in Washington, DC.

- WWE announced the following today:

WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE:WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company's regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be September 15, 2017 and the payment date will be September 25, 2017.

- Tye Dillinger and Aiden English tweeted the following on their match on the WWE Battleground Kickoff pre-show this Sunday in Philadelphia, their second pre-show match in the last few months.

I know Philly...and I'm sure they would all agree when I say that your face is very punchable. See you at #BattleGround @WWE #Perfect10 https://t.co/J17yshUfMj — Tye Dillinger (@WWEDillinger) July 20, 2017

