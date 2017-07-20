Alex Riley made an appearance on Sean Waltman's X-Pac 12360 to speak on numerous topics, including his time in WWE. You can see the full interview in the video above. Here are some of the highlights:

"Vince McMahon [and] Triple H, they were straight [with me]. They were straight shooters and I always loved when somebody would say, 'We're just not gonna do it right now, sorry' rather than bulls---ting me, and they never did. I heard - and I kind of got the feeling - that Vince was always a pretty big supporter of mine, so, hey, what a compliment to have. And I hope I'm making them very proud right now."

If he would have stayed with WWE:

"I don't know, because I would've been torn. I really really love that job, but WWE is very in this way. They own you. They would've owned me, I don't think I would have been allowed opportunities to do anything else."

