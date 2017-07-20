- After a brawl took place - involving Allie, Laurel Van Ness, Rosemary, Sienna, and Gail Kim - Karen Jarrett announced next week it would be Sierra vs. Rosemary in a Last Knockout Standing match for the GFW/Impact Women's Championships. You can see the announcement in the video above.

- The Super X Cup continued tonight and in a first round match Drago was able to defeat Sammy Guevara to move to the Semis. Drago will take on Dezmond Xavier next, here's what the tournament looks like currently:

- On tonight's episode, LAX was determined to get Alberto El Patron to join the group, going as far as to beat up his own family to get him on their side. Alberto initially put the LAX shirt on, but then attacked the group and used a kendo stick to lay them out. He promptly took the shirt off, so as of now, he did not join the group.

