- WWE posted this video with Cathy Kelley looking at how Jeff Hardy brought his face paint back at recent RAW live events.
- As seen below, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently received a custom jersey from The Mumbai Indians, who recently became three-time Indian Premier League champions of cricket. Triple H sent the team a custom WWE Title belt last week for the win.
CHAMPIONS recognize CHAMPIONS as #WWEChampion @JinderMahal receives a custom jersey from IPL champions @mipaltan! https://t.co/SgVVGoxUzl— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2017
