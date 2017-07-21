Buddy Murphy may have suffered an ankle or leg injury at Thursday's WWE NXT live event in Cocoa, Florida, according to multiple correspondents in attendance.
A WWE trainer came down and talked to Murphy for a minute but our correspondent noted that it looked like Murphy wanted to stay in the match. Referee Drake Wuertz came down a few minutes after the trainer and talked to Murphy, apparently talking him into going to the back to get checked out. Murphy left before the half-way point of the match, forcing Ohno to work the match by himself.
Below is a photo of Murphy being helped to the back. We will keep you updated on his status:
#NXTCocoa Murphy left match with a hurt ankle! pic.twitter.com/JdptC6U2Xo— #1 Traveling Fan!! (@MakingTownsGuy) July 21, 2017
