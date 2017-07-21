Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Cocoa, Florida:

* Tian Bing defeated Raul Mendoza

* Lacey Evans and Ruby Riot defeated Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

* Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic defeated The Ealy Brothers. Brennan Williams was at ringside with the twins

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Sawyer Fulton

* Aleister Black defeated Marcel Barthel with Black Mass

* Nick Miller of TM-61 defeated Chad Lail (Gunner). Shane Thorne was at ringside with Nick

* Ember Moon defeated Bianca Belair

* The Velveteen Dream and Hideo Itami defeated Kassius Ohno and Buddy Murphy. Murphy rolled his ankle and landed bad early in the match. He went to the back after being talked to by a trainer and referee Drake Wuertz. Kassius worked most of the match by himself but lost after a GTS from Itami. Dream tried to sneak attack after the match but Ohno left him laying with the elbow

