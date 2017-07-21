Ryback is getting some heat for comments he made about women talent in WWE on a podcast.

"This is what I've always said the woman are lacking today, is playing up to their sexiness," said Ryback.

"They did a bodyslam and whatever but then they got on the rope and just like shaking their ass. I was like if a girl did that today, she'd be the most over Diva on the roster."

"That's why I always like Melina doing the splits before. Not to be like a creep… this is what makes women different than men because the women they can do all the moves, not as good as the guys (laughs). They can't climb ladders. We'll talk about that. That's a joke, guys."

"No but like that's the one thing they have over men, that sexuality. Men can sit there and tell their wives that, 'No, I'm just watching wrestling hun.' And that comes on and they get away with watching it. Like they should play up to that. They could still do all the wrestling stuff, but just throw me some sexiness in there."

Ryback, who left WWE in 2016, believes the casual fan is more entertained by the looks of a woman than an athletic professional wrestling match. He's never been one to shy away from giving his opinion, even it has the potential to be unpopular.

"I'm not saying they've all got to go shake their ass on the top rope," Ryback explained. Just play up the sexuality a little more. It's very subtle and I'm telling you it makes all the difference for that casual viewer."

You can listen to the comments in the tweet below:

Ryback is a f--king idiot pic.twitter.com/pwtrrhYZED — monica (@nicolesbrianna) July 18, 2017

At press time, the tweet had over 600 likes and Charlotte "liked" it. Ryback later posted a sarcastic video of him being sexist on Snapchat, which you can watch embedded in the player above.

Ryback is his legal name, as he changed it from Ryan Reeves so he could use it outside of WWE. Ryback has remained active on the independent circuit since leaving the company.

