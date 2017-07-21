Source: Great Day Houston

WWE Monday Night RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss recently did an interview with Great Day Houston to talk about a variety of professional wrestling topics. You can check out the highlights below:

"It's such an amazing sport, I watched it growing up and it was never really something I knew I could get into, but once I got the opportunity I knew I had to get on it and I knew I had to try for it. I told my mom, I said, 'Mom I'm going to try out for WWE.' Her response was, 'The heck you are!' She was like 'You're are not doing that!' So I had to try out without her knowing but know she's like the biggest supporter and so proud of me."

Being on Total Divas:

"It's a lot of fun I'm just starting to get into it. They filmed us all in Japan which was really cool, we got to dress up in all these really cool character outfits and it was a lot of fun. It's really cool, except like, I myself am a very private person and I'm not as mean as I appear to be. But its been a lot of fun and its been really cool to see how everything works. I just feel bad cause sometimes they as me 'What are you doing this week?' And I'm like 'I'm sitting at home with my dogs watching Netflix, what are you doing?'"

What she has to say to young kids who'd want to get into wrestling:

"I would say wrestling gives you confidence, it gives you strength, it helps you learn discipline, and to know that you have to love the process and respect the process, and if you just keep going you can accomplish anything."

Her championship title:

"This is the RAW Women's Championship. What's funny is - this is a little backstage information - the championship had to be shortened for me because it was so big on me, they actually had to take off size to let it fit me. But that's why I'm 'Five Feet Of Fury.'"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Great Day Houston with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

