- Above and below are videos of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley and Sasha Banks checking out their new Mattel dolls at the San Diego Comic Con on Thursday:

- Mae Young Classic competitor Shayna Baszler recently registered to trademark her "Queen of Spades" nickname. Baszler is set to be a main competitor in the tournament as her MMA Four Horsewomen partners Ronda Rousey, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke were ringside for the matches.

- Matt Hardy tweeted the following on The Hardys being "METTLE" this week:

We are METTLE.



Most

Exhilarating

Tag

Team

Legends

EVAH! pic.twitter.com/RerfBPTSRu — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 19, 2017

METTLE (noun) a person's ability to cope well with difficulties or to face a demanding situation in a spirited and resilient way. https://t.co/VH0A0vLAPd — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 20, 2017

