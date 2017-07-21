- GFW posted this video from the Slammiversary Fan Interaction event that took place earlier this month in Orlando before the pay-per-view.

- Next week's GFW Impact episode will feature Rosemary vs. GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna in a Last Knockouts Standing match.

- As noted, former World Champion Magnus (Nick Aldis) is no longer with GFW as he turned down their contract offer, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Magnus reportedly worked the most recent TV tapings under a handshake deal as the company wanted to "protect the lineage" of the GFW Global Title, which Magnus previously dropped to Alberto El Patron. The new contracts from GFW give the company 10% of money from indie bookings and it's being reported that talents do not receive a cut of merchandise sold with their likeness if it's sold directly by GFW under the new deals.

Magnus is now taking indie bookings via [email protected] and confirmed his departure with the following tweet after a fan commented on how he should do more GFW Impact commentary:

Thanks Adam but I'm not there amy more. My brief return was just a flying visit. I enjoyed commentary though. Big respect for announcers. https://t.co/BLjJRDjA9a — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) July 20, 2017

