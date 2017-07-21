- John Cena raps for WWE's Chinese fans in Mandarin in this new video from his Twitter.

- Former WWE star Giant Silva turns 54 years old today and former WWE star Shawn Stasiak turns 47. Also, today would have been the 88th birthday of Bob Orton Sr.

- As noted, Drew McIntyre defeated Killian Dain on this week's WWE NXT episode to earn a shot from NXT Champion Bobby Roode at "Takeover: Brooklyn III" during SummerSlam weekend. Drew tweeted the following on becoming the new #1 contender:

Everything over these last 17 years has led to this moment. The road to Takeover Brooklyn begins... #Numberonecontender @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/cj1kBzmaOv — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 20, 2017

