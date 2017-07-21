Earlier today was Day 3 in the G1 Climax 27 tournament, featuring Block A. The video above includes the first four matches from today's show and you can watch all of the upcoming shows on NJPW World for about $9 a month. Here are the full results:

Hirooki Goto defeated Yuji NagataTomohiro Ishii defeated Togi MakabeKota Ibushi defeated Zack Sabre Jr.Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Bad Luck FaleTetsuya Naito defeated YOSHI-HASHI

Non-Tournament Matches

EVIL and Hiromu Takahashi defeated David Finlay and Juice Robinson

Taichi and Minoru Suzuki defeated BUSHI and SANADA

Yujiro Takahashi and Kenny Omega defeated Chase Owens and Tama Tonga

Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, and Michael Elgin defeated Gedo, Toru Yano, and Kazuchika Okada

#NAITO vs #YOSHIHASHI!! Coming Soon!! #G127 in KORAKUEN

#njpw #njpwworld A post shared by NJPW?official? (@njpw1972) on Jul 21, 2017 at 1:48am PDT

Current Standings

Block A

Hirooki Goto 4

Tetsuya Naito 4

Zack Sabre Jr. 2

YOSHI-HASHI 2

Bad Luck Fale 2

Kota Ibushi 2

Tomohiro Ishii 2

Hiroshi Tanahashi 2

Togi Makabe 0

Yuji Nagata 0

Block B

Kazuchika Okada 2

Kenny Omega 2

Juice Robinson 2

SANADA 2

Tama Tonga 2

Michael Elgin 0

EVIL 0

Satoshi Kojima 0

Minoru Suzuki 0

Toru Yano 0

The next show is July 22 at 5:30am ET, here's the card:

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Michael Elgin

* Kenny Omega vs. Tama Tonga

* Minoru Suzuki vs. SANADA

* EVIL vs. Juice Robinson

* Satoshi Kojima vs. Toru Yano

* Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, and Bad Luck Fale vs. Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI, and Tetsuya Naito

* Katsuya Kitamura and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tomoyuki Oka and Yuji Nagata

* Jado and YOSHI-HASHI vs. El Desperado and Zack Sabre Jr.

* David Finlay, Kota Ibushi and Togi Makabe vs. Gedo, Tomohiro Ishii and Hirooki Goto

#IBUSHI vs #ZSJ

Coming Soon!! #G127 in KORAKUEN

#njpw #njpwworld A post shared by NJPW?official? (@njpw1972) on Jul 21, 2017 at 1:42am PDT

