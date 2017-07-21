- Above is slow motion video from Elias Samson' guitar shot to Finn Balor on Monday's WWE RAW. As noted, the two will do battle in a No DQ match at next Monday's RAW from Washington, DC.

Dolph Ziggler will be taking over the @XFINITY Twitter account this coming Monday at 10:30am EST to answer fan questions. Fans can join the page on Monday morning for details on how to submit your question.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair tweeted this video of his new 18kt gold pinky ring. He tagged rappers Post Malone and Swae Lee writing, "My New Pinky Ring Is Finished...WOOOOO! Nothing Like 18kt Gold...Big Gold Baby!! #legendstatus S/o to my jeweler! @goSwaeLee @PostMalone"

