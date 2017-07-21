- Above is video of Sasha Banks and Bayley appearing on IGN Live while at the San Diego Comic Con this week. Regarding their match on Monday's RAW, Sasha says it's going to feel like victory for her. Bayley says she's excited for the match, joking that she usually wins against Sasha. They then have a friendly back & forth on who will get the SummerSlam shot against RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. They also discuss cosplay, Seth Rollins crying after their "Takeover: Brooklyn" match in 2015 and more.

- Former TNA Knockout Thea Trinidad is now appearing regularly with Andrade "Cien" Almas in WWE NXT. As noted before, the former Rosita is using the name Zolita Vega in NXT but she is still being referred to as Almas' mystery woman on TV. Vega appeared on this week's NXT episode and pushed Almas to attack a Cezar Bononi, who was already down after a loss to No Way Jose. Video from that segment can be seen below. Also below is a photo of the two that NXT released before this week's RAW:

