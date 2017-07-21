Mike Jones of DC 101 spoke to The Miz today who was promoting this Monday's RAW in Washington D.C. The Miz talked about his feud with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, having Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel in The Miz-tourage, why Brock Lesnar is at the top of the game, Roman Reigns having the "it factor", his next acting project, SummerSlam, being at The ESPYs and more.

You can check out more from the interview at this link , they sent us these highlights:

Roman Reigns has "it":

"Right now, he's a really big good guy or a really big bad guy, it all depends on the way you look at it. He'll walk out and get booed out of the building or he'll walk out and get cheered out of the building. But the one thing that Roman Reigns has is the "it factor" and he's a bonafide star who can go in a WWE ring."

Wrestlers who back stab each other:

"That's the problem with everyone, like everyone's not honest around WWE. I'm the person that will tell you straight up to you face, whether you like it or not, and most of the time people don't like the things that I say. But what I say is the truth and sometimes the truth hurts and I guess people can't take it. And so if you can't take it then I guess you shouldn't be in the ring with me with a microphone, you should just get away from me. That's why I'm the Intercontinental Champion, my job is to make it them most prestigious, most relevant title in all of WWE and that's exactly what I'm doing."

Bringing Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel into The Miz-tourage:

"It's two talented individuals, not getting a chance. I'm a person that will give you a chance, and not only that, I will provide everything that possibly can for you. I even told Heath Slater that I wanted him as a part of The Miz-tourage. He didn't want to be a part of it, he wanted to be the Intercontinental Champion. So then he goes up against me as the Intercontinental Champion and he loses, now where is he? You don't really get to see him that much. Now where is Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel? They're both on tv, each and every week, on Monday Night RAW."

Why Brock Lesnar is at the top of WWE:

"There's a reason they call Brock Lesnar 'The Beast'. This guy is to be reckoned with. He is a person who has been successful in WWE, he's been successful in UFC, anything he steps into, he's a bonafide star. So when you go up against him, you're going up against someone and it could be your last match."

The next acting project is almost ready to be announced:

"I think WWE's a great training ground for that, and it's helped me with my career in doing so much and I plan on doing more. You'll just have to keep posted on the next thing that I'm doing because I have something in the works. It's going to be pretty big and a lot of fun but I haven't dotted the I's yet. I don't want to get the word out too soon but definitely keep an eye out. You'll see what I'm up to in a few months."

You can listen to the full interview below:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.