Thanks to betwrestling.com for sending us the following:

The European market has set odds for all 7 announced matches for this Sunday's WWE Battleground in Philadelphia. Both The Punjabi Prison Match and The Flag Match have had odds available for weeks but this is more extensive. It's worth mentioning that The Flag match had odds set even in the Global Market immediately after Great Balls of Fire ended and this could be why the odds are so lopsided there with it being available to the larger market for a long period of time.

John Cena is favored at -1000, meaning it would take a $1000 bet just to win $100 because Cena is so favored against Rusev, who is a +500 underdog. A $100 bet on Rusev could win $500. The long odds could also be due to the perception that this is an obvious win for Cena as this is Cena's PPV return and the fact that the comapany isn't behind Rusev since getting that unauthorized haircut.

Jinder Mahal is projected at -333 to retain the WWE Championship in the third ever Punjabi Prison Match. Orton is a +220 underdog here. There are strong odds for Mahal, however they will most likely become longer by the day of the event.

The United States Champion, AJ Styles is favored at -300 to retain over Kevin Owens at +188, so these are very similar odds when compared to Mahal vs Orton. The Smackdown Tag Champions, The Usos are actually slight underdogs at +163 to the challengers The New Day's -227. As always, The New Day could win via countout or DQ, thus getting the win but not winning the championships.

The Women's Fatal Five Way to determine the #1 contender for Naomi's Smackdown Women's Championship has all the competitors set as underdogs but the best odds are currently with Charlotte at +120. This makes sense as she probably has the be combination of star power and in ring skill for a SummerSlam match.

Shinsuke Nakamura is favored at -250 to beat Baron Corbin at +175. Nakamura winning is something he needs whereas Corbin doesn't because he would still have the MiTB briefcase after taking a loss. The WWE has a history of their MiTB holders losing only to redeem themselves by cashing in a winning a major championship.

Micke Kanellis vs Sami Zayn is the most even odds of all the matches with Kanellis at -137 to Sami's "even odds", which would be +100, an even bet. Meanwhile Tye Dillenger is at -200 to Aiden English's +150. None of these odds are "smart money odds" at this point and expect them to shift and flip dramatically as they usually do.

WWE Championship – Punjabi Prison Match

Jinder Mahal(c) -333 vs Randy Orton +220

WWE United States Championship

AJ Styles(c) -300 vs Kevin Owens +188

Smackdown Tag Team Championship

The Usos(c) +163 vs The New Day -227

Flag Match

John Cena -1000 vs Rusev +500

Fatal 5 Way for the Smackdown Women's Championship #1 Contendership

Charlotte +120 vs Lana +200 vs Becky Lynch +230 vs Tamina +350 vs Natalya +1000

Shinsuke Nakamura -250 vs Baron Corbin +175

Aiden English +150 vs Tye Dillenger -200

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes WWE Battleground this Sunday.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.