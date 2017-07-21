- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week with Renee Young talking about her post-RAW interview with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and his "long lost son" Jason Jordan.
- Darren Young is expected to be cleared to return to the ring next month, according to PWInsider. The RAW Superstar underwent elbow surgery back in January after suffering an in-ring injury during a WWE Main Event match with Epico on January 16th. Young posted this video today as he continues working towards his return:
Lactate tolerance training which helps me recover more quickly from successive bursts of speed & power in the ring. #FridayMotivation pic.twitter.com/idKOF9eEk5— nodaysoff D-Young (@DarrenYoungWWE) July 21, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.