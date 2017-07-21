- The GFW Executive Team appears in the latest episode of #InsideOut, as seen above. Regarding her new feud with GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna, Karen Jarrett says she's going to do what she does best and put Sienna back in line. Karen says you don't talk to her the way Sienna did and you don't put your hands on her because when she's pushed, she pushes back.

Bruce Prichard comments on Matt Sydal demanding an X Division Title shot and Bobby Lashley demanding a Unified World Title shot, and Lashley hitting Sydal with a spear. Prichard says Lashley had a statement to make and he was heard loud & clear. Prichard says everyone demanding things is getting tiring and that's not how it works around GFW, sometimes you need to wait your turn. Prichard also comments on Trevor Lee's claim to the X Division Title and The LAX. Dutch Mantell also appears in the video, saying he hasn't talked to Prichard about anything lately. Dutch says he doesn't know what has happened to Bruce since Slammiversary but Bruce didn't even show up for the pay-per-view.

- Impact Tag Team Champions Santana & Ortiz of The LAX threw out the ceremonial first pitch at last night's Staten Island Yankees minor league baseball game from the Richmond County Bank Ballpark, which will host a GFW Impact live event on August 5th. The champs later appeared on the field with their titles to help one lucky fan defeat Scooter, the Baby Bombers' mascot. They spoke to SLive.com and commented on their current run with the titles.

"They couldn't of given us a better spot," said Ortiz. "To be put in that position and luckily we didn't drown. It was either sink or swim and we swam and we went with it."

"Just because we have them [the titles] that doesn't mean that's it," said Ortiz. "It's now working harder than we've ever worked so we can keep these titles and continue growing and make ourselves household names."

- As noted, next week's GFW Impact episode will feature Rosemary vs. GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna in a Last Knockout Standing match. In the video below, Rosemary calls Sienna a she-skunk and says she may have learned to watch out for the mist but this match will be anything goes and Sienna won't be able to watch for other weapons coming her way.

