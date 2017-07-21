- Above are highlights from Mattel's panel with Renee Young, The Bella Twins, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks at the San Diego Comic Con on Thursday.

- WWE's RAW preview for Monday's show in Washington, DC notes that The Angle-Jordan Era will begin. They wrote the following teaser for the RAW General Manager and his "long lost son" Jordan:

Father knows best Kurt Angle's blockbuster personal announcement didn't just change The Olympic Hero's life, it may have also inadvertently altered the course of Monday Night Raw. Now that Jason Jordan has been revealed as Angle's son, the former Tag Team Champion has an opportunity to develop under the learning tree of one of the all-time greats. How quickly will this American prodigy make his mark on Team Red?



- Former WWE Superstar Simon Gotch, now using the name Simon Grimm, will be hosting a wrestling seminar at the Purgatory Freelance Wrestling Academy in Villa Park, IL on Friday, August 25th. It appears this is the first of many seminars Simon will be hosting. His 90-day non-compete with WWE ended on July 8th and he's been taking bookings for shows, interviews, appearances and seminars via [email protected] or [email protected] Below is a graphic for the seminar on August 25th:

