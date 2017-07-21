- Al Snow this week announced the launch of COLLARxELBOW, a sports apparel company. According to a press release sent to us, COLLARxELBOW promotes the interaction between the apparel company, their ambassadors, fans, and anyone who has a passion for wrestling. Success for the company is firmly entrenched in the development of the partnership between themselves, the athletes, and the fans. The brand speaks to the athlete and the fan—the fan in all of us.

"This isn't my company—this is our company," Al says of the company's purpose. "This is our brand, for all of us who love wrestling. It belongs to us."

You can listen to Al discuss the new project in the video above.

- Alberto El Patron is no longer a suspect in his domestic dispute with Paige at the Orlando airport on July 9th, a representative for the Orlando Police Department told Pro Wrestling Sheet. As noted, detectives have reportedly found probable cause to charge Paige with domestic battery over the incident.

GFW announced last week that they had suspended Alberto until the investigation was resolved. There has been no official statement regarding Alberto's status, although he was never stripped of the GFW Global Championship.

- Tickets for MLW: One-Shot went on sale today at mlw.eventbrite.com. The event is a special one-time only live pro wrestling event on Thursday night, October 5th in Orlando, Florida at GILT Nightclub. Ricochet is the first name confirmed for the show.

