WWE Champion Jinder Mahal has been making the media rounds to promote this Sunday's WWE Battleground pay-per-view. Josh Barnett of USA Today interviewed Jinder this week, below are a couple of highlights:

"I know that Drew is very motivated; he's driven and focused. He took it quite personally when he was released by WWE. He set out on a mission to prove he is the best in the world and I truly believe he is one of the best performers in the world. He is just an animal. He for sure will be NXT champion and I know for sure he is a future champion, whether it's the Universal championship or my championship.

"Somewhere down the line – it might not be for a while – but there will be a 3MB reunion. I had a lot of fun with 3MB. I learned a lot of things. That's one of the things with WWE – to stay relevant, you have to constantly evolve. All three of us have evolved and now I'm WWE champion."

John Cena:

""He is this generation's greatest. I am the future. I don't think I've hit my prime. I need to establish myself. Beating someone of the caliber of John Cena at an event like Summerslam would be awesome."

Jinder also discussed what it means to be the champion, wanting to be the face of WWE, the Punjabi Prison match with Randy Orton this Sunday and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

