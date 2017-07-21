- Above is the premiere episode of "After Impact" with Josh Mathews and Tyrus, looking back at what happened on the show. New episodes will be released after Impact goes off the air each week.
- Grado's mission to get married to Laurel Van Ness so he can stay in the United States will continue on next week's GFW Impact episode after their date last night. Below are videos from this week's segments:
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.