Source: ShowBuzz Daily

This week's GFW Impact Impact episode, featuring Eli Drake defeating Eddie Edwards, Impact Grand Champion Moose & Ethan Carter III in a Fatal 4 way plus a closing segment with The LAX and World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron, drew 322,000 viewers. This is down 14% from last week's 374,000 viewers, which was a new record for 2017.

Impact ranked #126 on the Cable Top 150 this week, down from last week's #99 spot.

Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers

January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers

January 19th Episode: 310,000 viewers

January 26th Episode: 307,000 viewers

February 2nd Episode: 299,000 viewers

February 9th Episode: 252,000 viewers

February 16th Episode: 325,000 viewers

February 23rd Episode: 275,000 viewers

March 2nd Episode: 293,000 viewers

March 9th Episode: 292,000 viewers

March 16th Episode: 344,000 viewers

March 23rd Episode: 305,000 viewers

March 30th Episode: 297,000 viewers

April 6th Episode: 309,000 viewers

April 13th Episode: 302,000 viewers

April 20th Episode: 320,000 viewers

April 27th Episode: 255,000 viewers

May 4th Episode: 260,000 viewers

May 11th Episode: 309,000 viewers

May 18th Episode: 272,000 viewers

May 25th Episode: 305,000 viewers

June 1st Episode: 287,000 viewers

June 8th Episode: 318,000 viewers

June 15th Episode: 327,000 viewers

June 22nd Episode: 342,000 viewers

June 29th Episode: 268,000 viewers

July 6th Episode: 345,000 viewers

July 13th Episode: 374,000 viewers

July 20th Episode: 322,000 viewers

July 27th Episode:

