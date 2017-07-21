- GFW has posted several videos and social media posts with current WWE talents as of late to promote the four-part GFW Amped pay-per-view series that begins August 11th. These will be the episodes that were taped back in the fall of 2015. After making a social media post on WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode being an "Impact Original" a few days back, they have recently posted the videos seen above and below with Luke Gallows and The Singh Brothers. These promos were obviously recorded at the time of the tapings.

- Matt Sydal suffered a dislocated shoulder at the most recent GFW Impact tapings, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Sydal worked an indie match last week in Israel but was limited in the ring. He is scheduled to face Ricochet at a UK indie show tonight. No word yet on details of the injury but it may have happened in the last match of the tapings, which saw Sydal team with X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt and World Champion Alberto El Patron to take on Trevor Lee, Low Ki and Bobby Lashley.

- Speaking of the GFW Amped series, Cyrus Fees and former UFC star Chael Sonnen wrapped commentary on the matches this week. GFW tweeted the following photo of the two:

