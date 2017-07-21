- A group of WWE HQ employees & friends will be running the TCS New York City Marathon in November as Team Connor's Cure. In the video above, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon talk about Connor "The Crusher" Michalek, the team and the 26-mile marathon. There's also footage of the two speaking to the team at the gym inside WWE HQ.

- Natalya's latest column for The Calgary Sun is now online at this link . The column is about her mother Ellie and how she's the "rock" in Natalya's life. It appears the wife of Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart is also a big wrestling fan as Natalya wrote, "Oh, and wrestling fans, I'd put my mom's wrestling knowledge up against anyone's, any day, anywhere."

- The WWE Performance Center picked up a Pit Shark machine for the talents to use this week. Mojo Rawley shows off the new equipment in this Instagram video. He wrote:

The WWE Performance Center got a #PitShark machine today. It is a #GameChanger. Worked up to 1,000 lbs for a set of 8 with my bro @fla_hayes. After regular squats, we used the #PitShark for lunges and sumo squats before continuing on with the workout. 1 hour of stretching today, 2 hours in the ring, then 2 hours in the gym. 5 hours of work at the PC today! Now at the @improvorlando with the fam then a 2 hour deep tissue massage after. Busy day as always! #NoOffDays #cantstopwontstop #nosleep #mojorawley #power #speed #mojorawley #strength #SDLive #StayHYPED #Smackdown #WWE #NoExcuses #JustResults

