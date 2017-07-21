- Above is video of Charlotte Flair talking about the new "Second Nature" book she has coming out with her dad, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Speaking from the San Diego Comic Con, Charlotte gets emotional when talking about how she had to journal a lot to write the book. She says she's excited to share her story with the world and hopes her journey can motivate and inspire other men & women around the world.

Charlotte says she's been with the company 5 years this month and she never imagined her life would be what it is now. She says the book will explain her journey to WrestleMania 32 and how The Queen came to be. She also talks about Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Natalya, Nikki Bella, struggles she had in her 20s, her brother Reid Flair and more. The book hits stores on September 19th and can be pre-ordered for $17.70 via Amazon at this link

- As noted earlier, Darren Young is expected to return to the ring in August after undergoing elbow surgery back in January of this year. Young noted on Twitter today that this was his last day of rehab.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Charlotte, YouTube/Twitch personality Sydnee and fitness star Michelle Khare filmed a "Training Like a WWE Superstar" piece at the WWE Performance Center today. No word yet on when this will be released but we will keep you updated. Flair posted the following on filming:

Had the opportunity to work with these two women today on "Training like a WWE Superstar"! at the @wweperformctr for a new piece coming out soon! @trinity_fatu @tapout #doitwithflair they killed it

Little hint as to why I'm in Florida this week ?? pic.twitter.com/YrmYVmnUfm — Sydnee (@sydsogood) July 19, 2017

I've been off the grid filming something that honestly has been life changing and insane. I can't wait to show you this highly requested video. @wwe

