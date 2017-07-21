- RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro continues his Clash Royale gameplay in this new video from Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" channel.

- A new "Table For 3" with Corey Graves, Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Lita will air on the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air. Below is the synopsis:

"Renee Young, Corey Graves, and Lita dish on everything from career triumphs to their love of Pee-Wee Herman in a fun-filled Table for 3."

- SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan is teaming with Ora Organic for an organic give-away. Details are in the Instagram post below:

GIVEAWAY ALERT: I've teamed up with my friends at @ora.organic to give away an Organic Pre-Workout & Vanilla Protein. I love Ora b/c of their commitment to clean, plant-based, organic nutrition. From farm to supplement! Plus everything is chef-created (vanilla, peanut butter, banana smoothie? Yes, please!) --- To Enter the Giveaway: 1) Follow me and @ora.organic, 2) Like this photo, and 3) Comment and tag a swole friend.--------

Open to residents in North America. You'll win: (1) So Lean & So Clean Vanilla Protein & (1) Renewable Energy Pre-Workout (link in bio to read more about Ora Organic Products): www.ora.organic Good Luck!!! #oraorganic #ad #giveaway

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.