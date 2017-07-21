- Above is the WWE Panel from the San Deigo Comic Con and Brie Bella talked about her hopeful return to the ring in 2018. Brie said:

"He's [Daniel Bryan] like 'Well, Brie, I think we have enough room for a ring and why don't we start training?' I'm was like 'Yes!' I've been begging him for one. So, I'm like I have the perfect coach - General Manger, thank you - in Daniel Bryan and we're going to start training, so I'm hoping [in] 2018, I can get back in the ring."

- WWE posted a gallery of "19 Superstars you didn't know were related." The collections includes: Cody Rhodes (The Shockmaster's nephew), John Laurinaitis (Road Warrior Animal's brother), and Jerry "The King" Lawler (The Honky Tonk Man's cousin), among others.

- Johnny Gargano was really excited about getting his first WWE NXT action figure, posting his reaction on Twitter. His former tag partner, Tommaso Ciampa, told fans what they should do with his own action figure.

omgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomg.. *catches breathe*.. omgomgomgomg!



Dreams do come true, kids. pic.twitter.com/uHFc8volnz — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) July 21, 2017

Step 1: buy my figure



Step 2: beat up Johnny's figure pic.twitter.com/Qh5OU9mzdc — Tommaso Ciampa (@ProjectCiampa) July 21, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.