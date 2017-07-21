- Above is the WWE Panel from the San Deigo Comic Con and Brie Bella talked about her hopeful return to the ring in 2018. Brie said:

"He's [Daniel Bryan] like 'Well, Brie, I think we have enough room for a ring and why don't we start training?' I'm was like 'Yes!' I've been begging him for one. So, I'm like I have the perfect coach - General Manger, thank you - in Daniel Bryan and we're going to start training, so I'm hoping [in] 2018, I can get back in the ring."

- WWE posted a gallery of "19 Superstars you didn't know were related." The collections includes: Cody Rhodes (The Shockmaster's nephew), John Laurinaitis (Road Warrior Animal's brother), and Jerry "The King" Lawler (The Honky Tonk Man's cousin), among others.

Vince McMahon Was Apparently Not Happy With A Segment On 'Talking Smack'
See Also
Vince McMahon Was Apparently Not Happy With A Segment On 'Talking Smack'

- Johnny Gargano was really excited about getting his first WWE NXT action figure, posting his reaction on Twitter. His former tag partner, Tommaso Ciampa, told fans what they should do with his own action figure.




Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles