- Above is the WWE Panel from the San Deigo Comic Con and Brie Bella talked about her hopeful return to the ring in 2018. Brie said:
- WWE posted a gallery of "19 Superstars you didn't know were related." The collections includes: Cody Rhodes (The Shockmaster's nephew), John Laurinaitis (Road Warrior Animal's brother), and Jerry "The King" Lawler (The Honky Tonk Man's cousin), among others.
- Johnny Gargano was really excited about getting his first WWE NXT action figure, posting his reaction on Twitter. His former tag partner, Tommaso Ciampa, told fans what they should do with his own action figure.
omgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomgomg.. *catches breathe*.. omgomgomgomg!— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) July 21, 2017
Dreams do come true, kids. pic.twitter.com/uHFc8volnz
July 21, 2017
Step 1: buy my figure— Tommaso Ciampa (@ProjectCiampa) July 21, 2017
Step 2: beat up Johnny's figure pic.twitter.com/Qh5OU9mzdc
