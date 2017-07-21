- The big UFC rumor for the week has been the possible return of Brock Lesnar, who remains under WWE contract. It was reported earlier in the week that Brock had re-entered the USADA testing pool in anticipation for a return to the Octagon later this year, a claim the UFC emphatically denied.

For those that believe it doesn't matter since Lesnar wasn't in the USADA testing protocol for four months prior to his return against Mark Hunt at UFC 200, MMAJunkie noted it matters now. Lesnar's exemption from the standard four months of USADA testing, which resulted in him failing out-of-competition and in-competition drug tests, has now been used against the UFC in a lawsuit filed by Mark Hunt and a congressional hearing.

- All 26 fighters made weight without issue on Friday ahead of tomorrow night's UFC on FOX 25 live from Uniondale, New York. Below are complete weigh-in results:

* Weight is represented in pounds in parenthesis

Main Card (Airing on Pay-per-view at 10 PM ET):

* Chris Weidman (186) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (185.6)

* Dennis Bermudez (145.4) vs. Darren Elkins (145.6)

* Patrick Cummins (205.4) vs. Gian Villante (205.8)

* Thomas Almeida (135.2) vs. Jimmie Rivera (135.8)

Preliminary Card (Airing on Fox Sports 1 at 8 PM ET):

* Lyman Good (170.4) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (170.4)

* Eryk Anders (185.4) vs. Rafael Natal (185.2)

* Ryan LaFlare (170.8) vs. Alex Oliveira (170.6)

* Damian Grabowski (261.4) vs. Chase Sherman (250.8)

Preliminary Card (Airing on UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 PM ET):

* Kyle Bochniak (145.2) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (144.8)

* Brian Kelleher (135) vs. Marlon Vera (135.6)

* Junior Albini (264.6) vs. Timothy Johnson (264.2)

* Shane Burgos (145.2) vs. Godofredo Pepey (145)

* Frankie Perez (155.6) vs. Chris Wade (155.6)

- UFC announced that Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg for the flyweight championship will headline UFC 215 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Saturday, September 9, 2017. The show will be co-headlined by Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko for the UFC women's bantamweight championship. Other confirmed fights are as follows:

* Junior Dos Santos vs. Francis Ngannou

* Jeremy Stephens vs. Gilbert Melendez

* Henry Cejudo vs. Wilson Reis

* Ilir Latifi vs. Tyson Pedro

* Sara McMann vs. Ketlen Vieira

* Gavin Tucker vs. Rick Glenn

* Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Sarah Moras

* Arjan Bhullar vs. Luis Henrique

* Kajan Johnson vs. Adriano Martins

Tickets for UFC 215 will go on sale at Ticketmaster.ca on Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. MT.

