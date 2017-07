Source: Eagle 977

Seth Rollins spoke with radio station, Eagle 977, to help promote an upcoming WWE Live Event. Here are some of the highlights:

"If it were up to me, it would be tomorrow, ya know? But you got to wait for those title shots. Our champion currently is Brock Lesnar on Raw - our Universal Champion - and he is a force to be reckoned win. He is also somebody who chooses to defend his title and fight on his own time. So you really gotta be kind of lucky to land those title shots."

His comments about facing The Rock at WrestleMania 34:

"Obviously Rocky [The Rock], he's a little busy these days, he's doing some Hollywood things, doing some movies, making TV shows, all sorts of good stuff. If the opportunity came about, I would have no problem taking on The Rock at WrestleMania, sounds like a good time to me."

If he could defeat The Rock:

"Oh, absolutely, I'm in the prime of my career right now. The Rock, he's past his prime, he's had his day, he's an old man at this point in time. I'm young, and youthful, and vibrant. I'm ready to go."

His greatest rival in WWE:

"Ironically enough, my biggest rival is also somebody that I found myself recently aligned with and that was Dean Ambrose. Ya know, Dean Ambrose is somebody that I broke in with - The Shield - and we had a falling out and things didn't go very well for us for awhile. But recently, we've kind of gotten back on the same page - to a certain extent - but we've had some big fights over the years."

