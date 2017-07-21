- Above, Zack Ryder visited the Mattel booth at the San Diego Comic Con and gets a surprise while there. Via an iPad, Ryder gets a preview of his next Mattel figure, which is all decked out in red, white, and blue.

- Dolph Ziggler will be at the Xfinity Store by Comcast located at 130 Town Center Rd, King of Prussia, PA, 19406 on July 24 from 11am to 1pm. Ziggler will be signing autographs and taking photos, which are first-come, first-served.

Baron Corbin Talks Vince McMahon Bodychecking Him Backstage, Triple H Revealing Main Roster Call-Up
- An individual on Twitter said he might cancel his WWE Network subscription, thanks to Baron Corbin's push. As Corbin typically does on Twitter, he let the person know his own thoughts.



