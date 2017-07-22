Source: Sports Illustrated

Billy Gunn spoke with Sports Illustrated's "Extra Mustard" section on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"How can you forget it? It's the funniest thing we ever did. DX did a lot of crazy stuff, and a lot of stuff off-script, but that was awesome. Most people remember me and Brian [Road Dogg] doing the dumpster match, as well as the parody against Nation of Domination. We were having some fun, everyone took it like that, and it was one of the funniest things we ever did."

Working with NJPW and wrestling at 53 years old:

"New Japan calls me whenever they want. I'm happy to do anything where I can contribute. I stay in shape just in case someone calls. I can still go at a pretty high level, maybe not what I could 19 years ago, but I can still go. This is a desire to do what I have a passion to do. I'm still able to do this, and it's just about adjusting my training and listening to what my body can and can't do. I train smarter, and Matt Wichlinski, who used to be the strength and conditioning coach at the WWE Performance Center, is my strength and conditioning partner, and has helped me out tremendously the past five years to stay in the shape I'm in. If you'd told me ten years ago that I'd be training with a sled and bands and chains, I'd have said you were crazy. New Japan is a force to be reckoned with. I still love working with New Japan, and working indies. At this stage, I'm just having fun wrestling and coaching. I'm co-trainer with the Dudleys, and I love coaching."

Getting asked to work at the NJPW G1 Special:

"It was a huge honor to work for New Japan in that match. We went out there and did our thing, and Tanahashi is just awesome. That was the greatest experience I've had in a long time. Tanahashi asked for me, which was very flattering, and I thought I wouldn't have those opportunities to be in a high-profile match like that at this point in my career. It was so good to see Jim Ross broadcasting the match, and I love it when he calls my stuff."

