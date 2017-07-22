This Sunday at Battleground, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will face Randy Orton in a Punjabi Prison match (updated card here). Most recently, Mahal defeated Orton at Money in the Bank and and Backlash, where he initially won the championship. Be sure to join us for Live Coverage on Sunday starting at 7pm ET!

Today's question: Who do you think will leave Battleground as WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal or Randy Orton?

See Also John Cena Says His WWE Days Are Numbered, Reveals Why He Is A Free Agent On TV

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the winner, top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.