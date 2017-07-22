Earlier today was Day 4 in the G1 Climax 27 tournament, featuring Block B. You can watch all of the upcoming shows on NJPW World for about $9 a month. Here are the full results:
* Toru Yano defeated Satoshi Kojima
* EVIL defeated Juice Robinson
* Minoru Suzuki defeated SANADA
* Kenny Omega defeated Tama Tonga
* Kazuchika Okada defeated Michael Elgin
Watch the full video #G127 Night04 on @njpwworld ??https://t.co/LZOijkGFAk @TOKSFALE #RIPDaryl pic.twitter.com/8zsyIIdD35— njpw_global (@njpwglobal) July 22, 2017
Non-Tournament Matches
* David Finlay, Kota Ibushi, and Togi Makabe defeated Gedo, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto
* El Desperado and Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Jado and YOSHI-HASHI
* Tomoyuki Oka and Yuji Nagata defeated Katsuya Kitamura and Hiroshi Tanahashi
* BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito, and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, and Bad Luck Fale
Current Standings
Block A
Hirooki Goto 4
Tetsuya Naito 4
Zack Sabre Jr. 2
YOSHI-HASHI 2
Bad Luck Fale 2
Kota Ibushi 2
Tomohiro Ishii 2
Hiroshi Tanahashi 2
Togi Makabe 0
Yuji Nagata 0
Block B
Kazuchika Okada 4
Kenny Omega 4
Juice Robinson 2
SANADA 2
Tama Tonga 2
EVIL 2
Minoru Suzuki 2
Toru Yano 2
Michael Elgin 0
Satoshi Kojima 0
The next show is July 23 at 5am ET, here's the card:
* Togi Makabe vs. Hirooki Goto
* Kota Ibushi vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Tetsuya Naito vs. Bad Luck Fale
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yuji Nagata
* YOSHI-HASHI vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Gedo and Kazuchika Okada vs. BUSHI and SANADA
* Jado and Toru Yano vs. Yujiro Takahashi and Kenny Omega
* Chase Owens and Tama Tonga vs. Hiromu Takahashi and EVIL
* Hirai Kawato, David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. El Desperado, Taichi and Minoru Suzuki
* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima vs. Katsuya Kitamura and Michael Elgin
