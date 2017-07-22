Earlier today was Day 4 in the G1 Climax 27 tournament, featuring Block B. You can watch all of the upcoming shows on NJPW World for about $9 a month. Here are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches

* David Finlay, Kota Ibushi, and Togi Makabe defeated Gedo, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto

* El Desperado and Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Jado and YOSHI-HASHI

* Tomoyuki Oka and Yuji Nagata defeated Katsuya Kitamura and Hiroshi Tanahashi

* BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito, and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, and Bad Luck Fale

#SANADA and #BUSHI ?? #losingobernablesdejapon #G127 A post shared by NJPW?official? (@njpw1972) on Jul 21, 2017 at 7:54pm PDT

Current Standings

Block A

Hirooki Goto 4

Tetsuya Naito 4

Zack Sabre Jr. 2

YOSHI-HASHI 2

Bad Luck Fale 2

Kota Ibushi 2

Tomohiro Ishii 2

Hiroshi Tanahashi 2

Togi Makabe 0

Yuji Nagata 0

Block B

Kazuchika Okada 4

Kenny Omega 4

Juice Robinson 2

SANADA 2

Tama Tonga 2

EVIL 2

Minoru Suzuki 2

Toru Yano 2

Michael Elgin 0

Satoshi Kojima 0

The next show is July 23 at 5am ET, here's the card:

* Togi Makabe vs. Hirooki Goto

* Kota Ibushi vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Bad Luck Fale

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yuji Nagata

* YOSHI-HASHI vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Gedo and Kazuchika Okada vs. BUSHI and SANADA

* Jado and Toru Yano vs. Yujiro Takahashi and Kenny Omega

* Chase Owens and Tama Tonga vs. Hiromu Takahashi and EVIL

* Hirai Kawato, David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. El Desperado, Taichi and Minoru Suzuki

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima vs. Katsuya Kitamura and Michael Elgin

#TamaTonga !! #BulletClub #4Life #G127 #njpw A post shared by NJPW?official? (@njpw1972) on Jul 21, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

