Earlier today was Day 4 in the G1 Climax 27 tournament, featuring Block B. You can watch all of the upcoming shows on NJPW World for about $9 a month. Here are the full results:

Tournament Matches
* Toru Yano defeated Satoshi Kojima
* EVIL defeated Juice Robinson
* Minoru Suzuki defeated SANADA
* Kenny Omega defeated Tama Tonga
* Kazuchika Okada defeated Michael Elgin


Non-Tournament Matches
* David Finlay, Kota Ibushi, and Togi Makabe defeated Gedo, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto
* El Desperado and Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Jado and YOSHI-HASHI
* Tomoyuki Oka and Yuji Nagata defeated Katsuya Kitamura and Hiroshi Tanahashi
* BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito, and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, and Bad Luck Fale

#SANADA and #BUSHI ?? #losingobernablesdejapon #G127

A post shared by NJPW?official? (@njpw1972) on


Current Standings

Block A
Hirooki Goto 4
Tetsuya Naito 4
Zack Sabre Jr. 2
YOSHI-HASHI 2
Bad Luck Fale 2
Kota Ibushi 2
Tomohiro Ishii 2
Hiroshi Tanahashi 2
Togi Makabe 0
Yuji Nagata 0

Block B
Kazuchika Okada 4
Kenny Omega 4
Juice Robinson 2
SANADA 2
Tama Tonga 2
EVIL 2
Minoru Suzuki 2
Toru Yano 2
Michael Elgin 0
Satoshi Kojima 0

Billy Gunn On DX's Nation Of Domination Parody, NJPW Star Asked To Work With Him, Wrestling At 53
See Also
Billy Gunn On DX's Nation Of Domination Parody, NJPW Star Asked To Work With Him, Wrestling At 53

The next show is July 23 at 5am ET, here's the card:

* Togi Makabe vs. Hirooki Goto
* Kota Ibushi vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Tetsuya Naito vs. Bad Luck Fale
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yuji Nagata
* YOSHI-HASHI vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Gedo and Kazuchika Okada vs. BUSHI and SANADA
* Jado and Toru Yano vs. Yujiro Takahashi and Kenny Omega
* Chase Owens and Tama Tonga vs. Hiromu Takahashi and EVIL
* Hirai Kawato, David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. El Desperado, Taichi and Minoru Suzuki
* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima vs. Katsuya Kitamura and Michael Elgin

#TamaTonga !! #BulletClub #4Life #G127 #njpw

A post shared by NJPW?official? (@njpw1972) on


Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.