- Above, Nikki Bella talks about how she had a great time skateboarding and she hadn't done in ten years. Below is a photo and video from her day of skateboarding. She says she plans to get back into it going forward.

Back to my roots ?????? #sk8mafia #skaterchick A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Jul 21, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

Learning how to ollie with my @sk8mafia coach @stephenlawyer ?? A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Jul 21, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

- Today, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels turns 52 years old. Other birthdays today include: Fandango (36), Akira Tozawa (32), David Von Erich (who passed away in 1984), and The Fabulous Moolah (who passed away in 2007).

- The Rock posted a photo of his football days as a senior year in high school. In the caption, Rock wrote:

"TBT. Senior year. 'We are the champions, my friend.. and we'll keep on fighting 'til the end.' We'll also continue the scientific research on why I'm only 17yrs old in this pic, but look 47."

