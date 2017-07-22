Charlotte spoke with Ringside Collectibles on a number of wrestling topics. You can see the full interview in the video above. Here are some of the highlights:

"Honestly, I wouldn't have the opportunity or the ability if it wasn't for all the amazing women that I work with. I mean, it means a lot to me, it's crazy, I don't know. It's my passion, it's what I love doing and I literally dedicate almost every second of the day thinking about work."

If she faced Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania:

"Well, I would say that I would still have the undefeated PPV streak, but Bayley crushed that. I would win, and I would show her who the real Four Horsewoman is."

Watching the Mae Young Classic and women Superstars having their own WWE show:

"I sat in the audience – both days – and watched every single match. It made me want to work that much harder, I was so inspired. Especially [because] I had a different background and to watch these women who have traveled all over the world, living their dream and then seeing them in the NXT ring, knowing that their dream is being fulfilled. It's one more step in the women's revolution, but it's also showing the world that we could have a full show of just women. The stories and the impact, aggression, athleticism, and Superstar power is just as evident in women, as it is in men."

Again, you can watch the full interview in the video above.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Ringside Collectibles with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.