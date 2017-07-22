Thanks to Christian Clevenger for sending for the following WWE Raw live event results from Friday's show in Fayetteville, North Carolina:
* Jack Gallagher defeated TJ Perkins
* Bray Wyatt defeated Apollo Crews
* Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Curtis Axel
* Bayley, Dana Brooke, and Sasha Banks defeated Nia Jax, Emma, and WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss
* Finn Balor defeated Elias Samson
* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman via DQ (Strowman used the steel steps to get the DQ)
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.