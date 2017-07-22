Thanks to Christian Clevenger for sending for the following WWE Raw live event results from Friday's show in Fayetteville, North Carolina:

* WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus defeated The Hardys and Karl Anderson/Luke Gallows

* Goldust defeated R-Truth

* Jack Gallagher defeated TJ Perkins

* Bray Wyatt defeated Apollo Crews

* Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Curtis Axel

* Bayley, Dana Brooke, and Sasha Banks defeated Nia Jax, Emma, and WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss

* Finn Balor defeated Elias Samson

* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman via DQ (Strowman used the steel steps to get the DQ)

