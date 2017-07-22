- Above is the full WWE Championship match between Brock Lesnar and then WWE Champion, Seth Rollins, at Battleground in 2015. It looked like Lesnar was about to defeat Rollins after hitting an F-5, but the lights went down and The Undertaker showed up to attack Lesnar.
Per https://t.co/5e59zgvtzR Mattel is making a new line called "Epic Moments" starting with the festival of friendship #SDCC pic.twitter.com/O8uRmF1CRW— Fullyposeablepodcast (@FullyPoseable) July 22, 2017
- Apparently, earlier today, Hulk Hogan was locked out of his own home in just his underwear and without a phone. He asked fans what he should do to get back inside the house, and in response, a fan wondered how Hogan was tweeting, if he had no phone. Hogan simply replied that he made it back into his house.
What to do when u lock urself out of ur own house in your underwear,break down a door,hope 4help,use the yard like ur dogs,no phone??? HH— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 22, 2017
How are you tweeting?— Jay C (@FlankerNips) July 22, 2017
I'm in now. HH— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 22, 2017
