- Above is the full WWE Championship match between Brock Lesnar and then WWE Champion, Seth Rollins, at Battleground in 2015. It looked like Lesnar was about to defeat Rollins after hitting an F-5, but the lights went down and The Undertaker showed up to attack Lesnar.

- Mattel will be producing a new "WWE Epic Moments" line in the future and they are kicking it off with Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens' "Festival of Friendship." The two-pack includes a bunch of accessories from the segment, including the painting of Jericho and Owens. The figures will be available in early 2018.

Per https://t.co/5e59zgvtzR Mattel is making a new line called "Epic Moments" starting with the festival of friendship #SDCC pic.twitter.com/O8uRmF1CRW — Fullyposeablepodcast (@FullyPoseable) July 22, 2017

- Apparently, earlier today, Hulk Hogan was locked out of his own home in just his underwear and without a phone. He asked fans what he should do to get back inside the house, and in response, a fan wondered how Hogan was tweeting, if he had no phone. Hogan simply replied that he made it back into his house.

What to do when u lock urself out of ur own house in your underwear,break down a door,hope 4help,use the yard like ur dogs,no phone??? HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 22, 2017

How are you tweeting? — Jay C (@FlankerNips) July 22, 2017

I'm in now. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 22, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.