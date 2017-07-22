- Above is the second episode of the WWE 2K18 Dev Series, which shows how they use motion capture as foundation to build each WWE Superstar. WWE 2K18 will be released on October 17 on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

- WWE asked fans: "Who is the funniest sports-entertainer(s) in WWE history?" The top six picks are: The Rock (38 percent), DX (10 percent), Chris Jericho (9 percent), Santino Marella (6 percent), The New Day (6 percent), and Enzo Amore (6 percent). You can see the full list by clicking here.

John Cena Says His WWE Days Are Numbered, Reveals Why He Is A Free Agent On TV
- On Twitter and Instagram, Mike Kanellis showed himself getting ready for his upcoming match against Sami Zayn at Battleground this Sunday. Kanellis mentioned how his Rock T-Shirt is getting him through it. Rock responded giving some words of encouragement.




