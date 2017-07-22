- Above is the second episode of the WWE 2K18 Dev Series, which shows how they use motion capture as foundation to build each WWE Superstar. WWE 2K18 will be released on October 17 on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

See Also John Cena Says His WWE Days Are Numbered, Reveals Why He Is A Free Agent On TV

- On Twitter and Instagram, Mike Kanellis showed himself getting ready for his upcoming match against Sami Zayn at Battleground this Sunday. Kanellis mentioned how his Rock T-Shirt is getting him through it. Rock responded giving some words of encouragement.

Kill it brother! Be safe on that crazy road and keep having fun. ???????? @WWE https://t.co/XylurqUtjk — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 22, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.