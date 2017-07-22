Former WWE Referee, Jimmy Korderas, spoke with A Music Blog, Yea? (AMBY) on a number of wrestling topics. You can see the full interview in the video above. Here are some of the highlights:

"What really hit home was WrestleMania 24, The Undertaker vs. Edge, standing in the ring, I didn't finish the match. I got kicked in the head by The Undertaker. Being in the ring, walking down that ramp, looking out at the crowd and saying 'This is the main event of WrestleMania, I can't believe that I'm here.' And then once The Undertaker's music hit and the flames, we're seventy-five yards away and you can feel the flames from the ring."

Debunking the myth that Jimmy Hart knocked him out for real with a megaphone:

"I got to let Jimmy Hart off the hook because there's this urban myth going around that he knocked me out with the megaphone and he didn't do it. When he hit from behind, I took the bump down and I hit my chin on the canvas. So, I knocked myself out taking the bump."

His worst bump:

"The problem for me taking a bump was I always thought when a referee takes a bump, it should never look like a trained person taking a bump, it shouldn't be flat back. It shouldn't look good, it should look awkward. ...I've been chucked by Kevin Nash a couple of times, Kevin's a big guy, I'm thinking in my mind, 'Okay, he's going to pick me up and toss me aside, I'm going to help him.' He doesn't need help, but I thought it would be a good idea to help him and I kind of overshot and landed on my shoulder and separated my shoulder."

The Undertaker as an all-time great:

"[At WrestleMania 33] When he put his coat, hat, and gloves down it really hit home. It really was the end of an era. You always say there will be another Superstar that will reach that level again, but I think this one is going to be tough to top. Because nobody has ever had the longevity [of a] career like he has on top. I don't remember who said, but they said, 'You can get a thousand guys to play The Undertaker character. Only one guy made it work and that was the man did it.'"

