- Above, Aiden English joined Xavier Woods to play some Contra III: Alien Wars and then Wild Guns. They also talk about Game of Thrones (spoilers included!) and Aiden's love of theater.
- As noted, Shawn Michaels turned 52 today and his good friend Triple H sent him some well wishes and photos of them together.
Happy birthday buddy...— Triple H (@TripleH) July 22, 2017
Then. Now. Forever. @ShawnMichaels pic.twitter.com/PmbpRByuo0
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.