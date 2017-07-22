- Above, Aiden English joined Xavier Woods to play some Contra III: Alien Wars and then Wild Guns. They also talk about Game of Thrones (spoilers included!) and Aiden's love of theater.

WWE put out a gallery of Naomi with her glowing SmackDown Women's Championship. Naomi will have to wait until SummerSlam to defend her title, but she will be on hand at Battleground to congratulate whoever wins the number one contender elimination match between Natalya, Lana, Tamina, Charlotte, and Becky Lynch.

The SmackDown #WomensTitle is officially feeling the glow! @trinity_fatu A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jul 22, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

- As noted, Shawn Michaels turned 52 today and his good friend Triple H sent him some well wishes and photos of them together.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.