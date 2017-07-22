- Above, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin helped Team WWE fight off the invaders from WCW and ECW. 16 years ago today, the Invasion PPV took place and with a buyrate of about 770,000, it is considered the highest grossing non-WrestleMania PPV for WWE. Below is a video clip from that event.

- Mattel is going to partner up with artist Rob Schamberger with their upcoming Elite Series Figures and include some his artwork. Earlier today, WWE broke the announcement via their Twitter while Rob was at the San Diego Comic Con.


News On When Jason Jordan Found Out About Kurt Angle Storyline
See Also
News On When Jason Jordan Found Out About Kurt Angle Storyline

- Curt Hawkins invited fans to say hey if they see him at tonight's UFC event in Long Island and mentioned that he's "way less socially awkward" than his friend, Zack Ryder. Ryder couldn't help but remind him who was "way less over" between the two.



Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles