Earlier today was Day 5 in the G1 Climax 27 tournament, featuring Block A. Above are the first two matches from today's show. Here are the full results:
Zack Sabre Jr. defeated YOSHI-HASHI
Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Yuji Nagata
Bad Luck Fale defeated Tetsuya Naito
Kota Ibushi defeated Tomohiro Ishii
Togi Makabe defeated Hirooki Goto
Non-Tournament Matches
Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima defeated Katsuya Kitamura and Michael Elgin
El Desperado, Taichi, and Minoru Suzuki defeated Hirai Kawato, David Finlay, and Juice Robinson
Hiromu Takahashi and EVIL defeated Tama Tonga and Chase Owens
Kenny Omega and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Toru Yano and Jado
BUSHI and SANADA defeated Gedo and Kazuchika Okada
Current Standings
Block A
Hirooki Goto 4
Tetsuya Naito 4
Zack Sabre Jr. 4
Hiroshi Tanahashi 4
Bad Luck Fale 4
Kota Ibushi 4
YOSHI-HASHI 2
Tomohiro Ishii 2
Togi Makabe 2
Yuji Nagata 0
Block B
Kazuchika Okada 4
Kenny Omega 4
Juice Robinson 2
SANADA 2
Tama Tonga 2
EVIL 2
Minoru Suzuki 2
Toru Yano 2
Michael Elgin 0
Satoshi Kojima 0
The next show is on July 25 at 5:30am ET. Here's the card:
* Kazuchika Okada vs. SANADA
* Kenny Omega vs. Toru Yano
* Juice Robinson vs. Minoru Suzuki
* Tama Tonga vs. EVIL
* Satoshi Kojima vs. Michael Elgin
* David Finlay and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jado and Hirooki Goto
* El Desperado, Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi and Bad Luck Fale
* Yuji Nagata and Hirai Kawato vs. Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito
* Tomoyuki Oka and Katsuya Kitamura vs. YOSHI-HASHI and Tomohiro Ishii
* Ryusuke Taguchi and Togi Makabe vs. Shota Umino and Kota Ibushi
