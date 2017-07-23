Sasha Banks spoke with Ringside Collectibles on a number of wrestling topics. You can see the full interview in the video above. Here are some of the highlights:

"She would go down! We're talking about a wrestling match, right? Not MMA, because I would go down. Wrestling? No, that's my ring honey bunny and you can't step in my ring, okay? I'm the 'Legit Boss' of the WWE and you are? [Puts hand to her ear] Oh, that's what I thought, sorry."

What first-time match she wants to be in next:

"A first-ever women's Royal Rumble? January is coming up, I think that would be awesome to have all the women: past, present, [and] future, let's do it, let's get that rumble going."

Dream one-on-one match at WrestleMania:

"I'd choose Bayley one-on-one, but I would love to have the Four Horsewomen [in a] Fatal 4-Way [Match] at WrestleMania. I think that would be amazing."

